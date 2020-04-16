News And Trends

Police, military clamp down on ECQ violators after human, vehicle traffic surge

by Jerome Ascano
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

LAW enforcement frontliners tightened their leash on the public on Thursday after several people disregarded previous warnings by the government to stay home during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon.

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) implemented stricter protocols to all motorists, putting up random checkpoints along EDSA to issue violation tickets to unauthorized citizens.

The Blumentritt Public Market is also now in order after military personnel placed timeframes for wholesale buyers, residents, and non-residents doing essential market shopping.

The police and military clampdown came after reported big crowds and non-practice of social distancing on Wednesday.

    Check out the scenes below.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
