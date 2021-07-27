AirAsia, Philippine Airlines gift Hidilyn Diaz lifetime flights

HIDILYN Diaz no longer has to worry about spending any money for her flights.

Philippine Airlines and AirAsia are both awarding the Filipina weightlifter a lifetime of free flights on the heels of her gold medal triumph in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PAL is gifting Diaz 80,000 free miles per year for life.

"We will forever honor this feat by giving Miss Diaz — making her not only the first Filipina Olympic gold medalist, but Philippine Airlines’ first forever flyer as well," the country's flag carrier announced.

The Malaysian-based airline company is also following suit, giving Diaz a lifetime of free flights.

"We want all Asean to believe that they can always make it happen. Amidst challenges and struggles as we go forth with recovery, Hidilyn reminds us that no matter how heavy the weight we are carrying, inner strength, perseverance and a heart of gold will help us power through," said AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla added, "Hidilyn is the perfect example of what it means to be an Allstar, by embodying AirAsia core values of Dreaming Big and Making it Happen. We thank her for reminding us that being the world’s best is second to serving the Filipinos. The Allstar family is one in celebrating with Hidilyn, and it is our great honor to serve her onboard."

Diaz ended the Philippines' wait for that elusive gold and carried an Olympic record of 127 kg in clean and jerk to finish with 224 to rule the women's 55 kg category on Monday.

It truly is a gold that was a long time coming for Diaz, who first competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and has consistently improved in her stints in the quadrennial conclave.

More importantly, it ended the Philippines' 97-year wait, a gold finally in tow for the first time since trackster David Nepomuceno hoisted the Philippine flag in the 1924 Paris Olympics.

Not the first time AirAsia supported Hidilyn Diaz

AirAsia has always been a magnanimous donor for Southeast Asian athletes who deliver glory to their countries.

This isn't the first time that Diaz was on the receiving end of a reward from AirAsia.

When she won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, she was awarded with five-year unlimited flights within the AirAsia route network by the company, one that has greatly helped her as she trained in Malaysia.

(Update, 27 July, 6:25 p.m.: Added Philippine Airlines' incentive.)

