Citing his conscience, Pacquiao skips debate hosted by Quiboloy-owned network

PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Manny Pacquiao, like many of the presidential hopefuls, has not shied away from the various public fora set up by the media for the public to know their platforms and advocacies.

However, he has declined the latest invitation from Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), which is owned and chaired by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

"I cannot, in good conscience, be part of any activity organized by a man wanted for detestable crimes and who unconscionably used the name of the Lord in vain for religious scams," said the retired boxer.

Quiboloy, as well as two other members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, is currently wanted by the FBI for sex trafficking charges.

“Maliban dito ay may nakabinbin po kaming cyber libel case kay Quiboloy kaya mas mabuting tanggihan ang imbitasyon ng SMNI para hindi mabigyan ito ng anumang kahulugan na maaaring makaapekto sa aming kaso,” continued the senator, referencing his 2021 lawsuit where he is demanding P100 million in damages.

Other presidential bets join Pacquiao in declining invitation

Fellow presidential bets Isko Moreno, Leni Robredo, and Ping Lacson will also not be attending the debate.

Robredo and Moreno’s camp cited full schedules and earlier commitments.

Meanwhile, like Pacquiao, Senator Lacson also tweeted his reason why he will not attend the forum.

“With all due respect and giving regard to common sense, SP TIto Sotto and I are skipping the SMNI debates. The network’s chairman, Pastor Quiboloy has already openly endorsed his preferred presidential and vice-presidential candidates,” he said.

Quiboloy is backing both Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for president and Sara Duterte for vice president.

