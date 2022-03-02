Orlando Johnson lives the life in Boracay after untimely SMB cut

ORLANDO Johnson isn't coming home to the US without making the most of his brief stay in the Philippines.

Rest and recreation

Although his run with San Miguel in the ongoing PBA Governors' Cup came to an uexpected end last week, it doesn't mean that the former NBA player can't soak in the beauty of the islands.

The three-year NBA veteran has taken the opportunity to visit Boracay after the sudden changes at SMB that left him out of the Beermen roster in favor of the heralded Shabazz Muhammad.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Sometimes you just need to find a beach to be GRRR’eat," he tweeted while smiling on the white sand beaches and enjoying his time under the sun.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Johnson is no stranger to the Philippines, having played for Barangay Ginebra in the 2015 PBA Governors' Cup.

He was brought back in December to replace Brandon Brown at San Miguel but was curiously shipped out in favor of Muhammad after leading the Beermen to back-to-back victories.

Johnson netted 22.0 points on 43-percent shooting from deep, to go with 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 41.2 minutes for the Beermen.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.