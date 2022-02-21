Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Shabazz Muhammad arriving to replace Orlando Johnson as SMB import

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    FORMER NBA player Shabazz Muhammad is ultimately taking his act to the PBA.

    Not with the Meralco Bolts, though.

    Muhammad has been tapped by San Miguel Beer to be its next import in the PBA Governors Cup, replacing Orlando Johnson.

    The 29-year-old first round pick in the 2013 NBA Draft boarded his plane on Monday and is set to arrive in the country on Tuesday morning.

