Netizens weigh in on possibility of a Philippine Arena Game 7

ON TWITTER, ‘Game 7’ was trending for various sports-related reasons, especially with the NBA playoffs heating up.

Among Philippine hoops fans, Game 7 was on top of everyone’s mind with the official announcement that should Meralco tie up the series tomorrow and force the decider, the PBA would be heading to the Philippine Arena.

It was in the Bocaue, Bulacan venue that the PBA logged in the largest attendance of an indoor crowd to a sports event, with 54,086 fans showing up to watch a — what do you know — Game 7 showdown between the Gin Kings and the Bolts.

When Spin.ph reported the news, it captioned it with a tantalizing question on its Facebook page: ”Will we witness another Game 7 at the Philippine Arena? #PBAFinals”

The top-rated comments, as you can see, reflected a wide-range of reactions: from conspiracy theories to diehard fans wanting the Gin Kings to finish Meralco off by Game 6.

On Twitter, the reactions were mostly the same, with many Ginebra fans urging their team to not let the series drag out anymore.

Gin Kings fans want to wrap it up by Game 6

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire?

Praktikal lang

If Game 7 happens, it’s going to be a big one

