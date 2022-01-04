EJ Obiena, Patafa trend on Twitter as netizens express dismay

FILIPINO netizens took to social media to express dismay about the most recent development on the clash between EJ Obiena and Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

On Tuesday afternoon, the national sports association announced that it recommended dropping Obiena, a World No. 3 pole vaulter, from its national training pool. It is also considering filing an estafa complaint against him, and also suggested the termination of his coach Vitaly Petrov.

This follows a month-long war of words that has been going on between the organization and the Olympian's camp.

After the news broke, sports fans, followers, and supporters headed over Twitter to weigh in their sentiments.

"EJ Obiena" rose on top the local trends while "PATAFA" sits on the second spot. "Juico", the surname of the organization's president, also made it on the list.

Here are some of the things netizens had to say.

Netizens react to Patafa recommendation to expel EJ Obiena from national team

