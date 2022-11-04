'Lupet ng ref': Netizens spot blunder call in Meralco win over Bay Area

THE BOLTS stood fast against a 50-point explosion of the Dragons’ Andrew Nicholson to best Bay Area in a 92-89 victory.

Netizens applauded Meralco’s grit and grind — but also called attention to some whistles from the referees.

It’s something the PBA swiftly addressed, with a suspension awaiting the official who missed a backcourt violation committed by the Bolts.

At the close of the game, eagle-eyed netizens vented about the officiating in tweets, as well as in comments on the Spin.ph and Spin Life Facebook pages.

Netizens react to Meralco and Bay Area calls

“Need na gumalaw ng mga referee kundi putol kuryente nila ng isang buwan,” one netizen joked.

