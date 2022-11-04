McDaniels solid in debut as Meralco survives Bay Area, Nicholson's 50

NEW import KJ McDaniels rallied back Meralco for a morale-boosting 92-89 win over leader Bay Area Dragons to end its losing streak in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Friday.

The returning import finished with 31 points and anchored the Bolts' comeback down the stretch at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Bong Quinto and Raymond Almazan also converted clutch baskets inside the final two minutes as the Bolts arrested a three-game losing streak for a 2-5 record.

"KJ coming into us was like a breath of fresh air for us," said Meralco coach Norman Black.

