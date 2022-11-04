Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fri, Nov 4
    PBA

    McDaniels solid in debut as Meralco survives Bay Area, Nicholson's 50

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    KJ McDaniels Meralco vs Bay Area
    KJ McDaniels reminds everyone he's also an NBA veteran like Andrew Nicholson.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    NEW import KJ McDaniels rallied back Meralco for a morale-boosting 92-89 win over leader Bay Area Dragons to end its losing streak in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Friday.

    Meralco vs Bay Area recap

    The returning import finished with 31 points and anchored the Bolts' comeback down the stretch at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Bong Quinto and Raymond Almazan also converted clutch baskets inside the final two minutes as the Bolts arrested a three-game losing streak for a 2-5 record.

    "KJ coming into us was like a breath of fresh air for us," said Meralco coach Norman Black.

    Andrew Nicholson Bay Area vs Meralco

