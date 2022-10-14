Netizens praise titanic Tyler Tio in big Phoenix win over Ginebra

SWELDO Friday just got a little bit sour for Gin Kings fans, with the fan-favorite team taken down by the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 101-93.

On the flip side, netizens also praised Tyler Tio, with reactions on Twitter racing to give the fourteenth overall draft pick a hardcourt moniker of his own, thanks to a prompt from PBA Insider.

Take your pick: “Tiorpedo”? “The Ocean”? “Padre Tio”?

The Fuel Masters' victory over Ginebra was the second straight win for Phoenix after reports of their parent company’s financial troubles surfaced in the media. It looks like the players have successfully tuned out the noise and doubled down on their game.

Meanwhile, it was a massive comedown for Barangay Ginebra, who were still flush after their win earlier this week over the unstoppable Bay Area Dragons.

Friday blues for Barangay Ginebra

Big game for Tyler Tio

Phoenix was firing on all cylinders

