Cone marvels at Tyler Tio rise from being Ateneo backup to Phoenix 'superstar'

BARANGAY Ginebra tries to extend its winning streak to three as it goes up against Phoenix Super LPG on Friday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

PBA schedule October 14

The Gin Kings look to move closer from the leaders in their 5:45 p.m. clash against the Fuel Masters.

Despite its 2-1 win-loss record after a 111-93 win over the Bay Area Dragons, Ginebra is wary about Phoenix, which finally broke the win column with a 111-97 victory over NLEX last Saturday.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone is totally aware of how dangerous Phoenix can be especially Tyler Tio, who exploded with 26 points in the Fuel Masters’ win.

Apparently, Tio also had a similar performance in a tune-up game before the Commissioner’s Cup.

“We got beat up in a practice game before the conference started. But that was before Jamie joined the team. I think we were beaten by 31 points in a practice game. Tyler Tio just destroyed us. He had like 24 points or nine threes or something like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Topex has that team really playing well. They lost Matthew Wright and Jason Perkins. But they are still finding ways to win. They are shooting the ball well.

Watch Now

“Tyler Tio has turned into a superstar. And he was a back-up at Ateneo? It’s amazing how good Ateneo is. Back-ups come in and they become superstars in the PBA,” said Cone.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the first game, Blackwater takes on struggling Terrafirma at 3 p.m.

The Bossing are on a one-day rest after they lost to NorthPort, 87-83, to fall to a 2-3 win-loss record.

Terrafirma looks to avoid a 21-game losing streak as it continues to close in on the worst mark of 29, incidentally, held by Blackwater it ended earlier this year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.