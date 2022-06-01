Ray Parks, Chris Ross, Doug Kramer + more salute JDV on his retirement

THROUGHOUT his 16 years in the league, Joe Devance wasn’t just an accomplished baller. He was also a well-loved presence on the hardcourt.

Proof of that are all the well wishes and tributes that have poured in for the PBA mainstay as soon as he announced his retirement from the game.

On the IG post where he made the announcement, Ray Parks Jr., Simon Enciso, Kiefer Ravena, Chris Ross, Mavs Ahanmisi, Eric “Eruption” Tai, and Doug Kramer chimed in to salute the longtime veteran.

Ross was especially voluble, calling him an "absolute legend and an HOF player."

The SMB guard added, “Real basketball heads know what you bring to the table! We’ve had many battles with both of us winning and losing some but we both came out better after those battles and gained so much respect for each other. I wish we were able to lace them up and go to battle with each other one time!”

On Twitter, Ross also shared this message:

Parks, meanwhile, said, “Thank you for inspiring us[.] [W]ishing you the best of luck on the next chapter big bruh. One love[!]”

Speaking from experience, Doug Kramer had this message for Devance: "Congrats Joe! Proven so much, you're a hofer now! Now you can take your time and spend quality time with your family."

PBA Twitter reacts to Joe Devance retirement

On Twitter, fans and basketball personalities also paid tribute to Devance.

