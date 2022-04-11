News And Trends

Debate rages over Woj, Vogel after news of imminent firing leaks

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: (Frank Vogel) AP

WHILE we await official confirmation, perhaps the writing was long on the wall for the imminent firing of Lakers coach Frank Vogel, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Still, it came as a surprise to Vogel.

“I haven’t been told s—t,” Vogel said during a post-match press conference after Los Angeles closed out their regular season with a high-scoring overtime W over Denver, 146-141.

Nevertheless, the latest Woj bomb has kicked a hornet’s nest on social media, as the Twitterverse weighed in both the leak and the struggling Lakers.

    Netizens (and analysts) weigh in on the ethics of the leak…

    …and the fairness of Vogel’s alleged firing

    Throughout the season, Vogel was a perennial target of Twitter hot takes

    Meanwhile, here’s what some are saying about LeBron

