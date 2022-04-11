Lakers search for new coach as Frank Vogel is sacked

THE Los Angeles Lakers will have a new guy in charge of the new campaign after a dismal 2021-2022 season.

A 33-49 season saw the Lakers end up 11th spot in the Western Conference, out of the play-in tournament, and management is expected to announce the dismissal of Frank Vogel on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time)

“Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that’s expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources tell ESPN. Lakers’ search expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN posted on Twitter.

Vogel, tapped by the Lakers in 2019 and in his first season helped the team to the championship, ends a three-year stint with the ballclub.

Frank Vogel is sacked two seasons after leading the Lakers to the title.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.