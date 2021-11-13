Netizens in disbelief at latest SMB trade as Beermen unload Cabaggie for Enciso

THE PBA has approved another big SMB trade, as the Beermen shed another veteran from its roster.

This time, it’s Alex Cabagnot, another key piece of San Miguel’s famed “Death 5”, who has been a part of the franchise since 2010 (save for a brief dalliance with GlobalPort in 2014). Cabaggie, who first entered the PBA in 2005, has won eight rings and even a Finals MVP plum while donning the Beermen’s kit.

Netizens on Twitter were baffled by the trade, which looks to be part of the extensive retooling being done on the team after its lackluster exit from the recently concluded PBA Philippine Cup.

So soon after Arwind

Business is business in Cabagnot trade

These fans are bewildered… and even angry

