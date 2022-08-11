Nation mourns death of track legend Lydia De Vega

PHILIPPINE sports has lost a legend.

After a long bout with cancer, Lydia De Vega passed away on late Wednesday, confirmed her daughter, Stephanie Mercado de Koenigswarter.

“On behalf of our family, it is with absolute grief that I announce the death of my mother, Lydia De Vega this evening, August 10, 2022, at the Makati Medical Center,” de Koenigswarter wrote.

“She fought the very good fight and is now at peace."

A very private woman after the end of her legendary career on the track, de Vega's diagnosis was only revealed by her daughter earlier this year.

The nation woke up to the shock news, and tributes began to pour in throughout the morning.

