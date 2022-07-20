News And Trends

Lydia de Vega in critical condition as she battles cancer

by Reuben Terrado
1 Hour ago
Lydia de Vega, cancer
Stephanie Mercado is requesting support for her mother, Lydia de Vega.
PHOTO: Marlo Cueto | paneng_mercado on Instagram

LYDIA de Vega, one of the greatest sprinters in Asia, is in critical condition as she fights a losing battle against breast cancer.

Lydia de Vega battling cancer

The shocking development was revealed by her daughter and volleyball player Stephanie Mercado in a post on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

Continue reading below ↓

Mercado said De Vega has been quietly battling cancer since 2018, and is seeking financial assistance for her mom's treatment through social media.

“My dearest mother, Lydia De Vega, is in very critical condition due to complications caused by her Stage 4 Breast Cancer condition,” said Mercado on her Instagram account.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

“She has diagnosed with this in 2018 and has been silently fighting the disease the past four years,” wrote Mercado.

Lydia de Vega

Continue reading below ↓

Mercado said her mother’s condition has continued to be serious despite several procedures done over the years.

“As the disease is progressing, her condition is quickly worsening despite undergoing many procedures including brain surgery,” said Mercado.

“I am requesting everyone to please pray for her in this desperate time of need. If anyone would like to assist financially to cover her medical expenses, any donation would be deeply and whole-heartedly appreciated,” wrote Mercado.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    De Vega is one of the greatest athletes the Philippines has ever produced, and was touted as ‘Asia’s Sprint Queen’ for taking the 100m and 200m gold medals in the Asian Athletics Championship in 1983 and 1987 and the 100m gold medal in the 1982 and 1986 Asian Games.

    ‘Diay’ also reigned supreme in the Southeast Asian Games in different events from 1981 until 1993. In her final year, she ruled the 100m and 200m events in Singapore.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Incidentally, De Vega has been based in Singapore mostly after her retirement, but had made rare visits in the country over the years.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Her most recent public appearance was in 2019 when she along with other Philippine sports legends took part in the opening ceremony of the SEA Games at the Philippine Arena.

      In 2018, she also went back to Manila after she was enshrined into the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame.

      Lydia de vega, paeng nepomuceno, alvin patrimonio, efren bata reyes, bong coo

      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Stephanie Mercado is requesting support for her mother, Lydia de Vega.
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto | paneng_mercado on Instagram

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again