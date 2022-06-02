Meralco celebrates PH athletes' success in picking Mangrobang as muse

KIM Mangrobang has been selected by Meralco as muse as a way to also celebrate the success of the national athletes in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Kim Mangrobang as Meralco muse

The Bolts chose Mangrobang, a three-time SEA Games gold medalist, as their muse for the opening of the Season 47 of the PBA on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, doing away with choosing celebrities and showbiz personalities for the festivities.

Mangrobang was also a double gold winner in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam after she captured the duathlon event.

Mangrobang will be a PBA muse after volleyball player Alyssa Valdez represented NLEX in the 2020 season, the last time the league held an opening ceremony, and Meralco said the decision to pick the triathlete is also a reflection of the team's culture.

“The Meralco Bolts culture is built on work ethic and professionalism—the same qualities that propelled Kim to the success she enjoys today,” team manager Paolo Trillo said in a statement. “As the Bolts take the stage at the opening ceremonies, we are proud to celebrate the achievements of Kim and all our national athletes.”

Mangrobang was part of the success of Team Philippines in the SEA Games with the delegation taking 52 gold medals for fifth place in the medal tally in Hanoi.

Southeast Asia's queen of triathlon is also honored to have been chosen by the Bolts as their muse.

“I have always believed that hard work is the foundation of any type of success in any endeavor, especially in sports,” Mangrobang said. “That is why I’m honored to be representing the Bolts, an organization that is dedicated to their craft and their passion to push themselves through hard work in every season."

