Move over, Thanos: Meet Marvel’s new big bad Kang in Ant-Man 3 trailer

PHOTO: Marvel

IF YOU’VE watched the Loki series, you’ve already seen a version of Marvel’s big new villain, Kang, make an appearance. (And if you haven’t watched it yet, you can queue it up as soon as you get Disney+ on November.) But Kang the Conqueror makes his entrance in full villain mode in the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Watch: Kang and the Ant-Man family in Quantumania trailer:

Kang is set to be the main antagonist for the current era of Marvel movies, just as Thanos was for the first three “phases” of the comic book movie universe. If Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the “Infinity Saga”, the ongoing “Multiverse Saga” will end with Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which will arrive in 2025 and 2026.

    Kang is played by Jonathan Majors, who is currently having a moment right now. He’ll also be playing another baddie in Creed III, and got majorly ripped for his role as a jealous boxer.

    Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set for release on February 17, 2023.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
