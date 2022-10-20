Official site confirms: Disney+ will arrive in PH on November 17, starts at P159 a month

VISIT the official Disney+ website, and Filipino residents will see a surprising, but very welcome announcement.

The streaming service will apparently arrive in the Philippines on November 17, with a monthly subscription of P159 a month for the mobile plan, which will let you watch on phones or tablets. Sign up for a year, and you only need to pay P1,150. (That’s savings of 40 percent.)

LOOK: Disney+ Philippine pricing





There is, however, a premium tier that’s more expensive. The Premium Plan will allow you to watch in up to 4K Ultra HD resolution across four screens, including laptops and TVs. According to the site, it will set you back P369 a month, and P2,950 for a year.

Disney+ is the streaming platform of the multinational media conglomerate, housing all of its original content, as well as shows, specials, movies, and series from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic.

