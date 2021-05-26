Danica Sotto talks about life as Marc Pingris' biggest cheerleader

FOR MOST of his career in the PBA, actress Danica Sotto was easily spotted at the sidelines, cheering her heart out for husband Marc Pingris.

She was a constant presence in his games. A few times, she was even joined by her father, Vic, as well as other family members.

But what was never caught on camera was the nerve-racking suspense she always had to endure whenever Marc had a crucial game.

As the Magnolia Hotshots veteran forward announced his retirement on Tuesday night, Danica bared her experiences of being his number one cheerleader for 14 of his 16-year PBA career.

"Every time Marc has a game, especially an important one, 'yung tiping mga do or die games, di mo makakausap yan! He's quiet and not his usual kulit self. Naka-focus talaga sa game, minsan ilang araw pa," she shared in a Facebook post. (She also changed her profile picture to salute the long career of her husband.)

During those times, the celebrity actress was mature enough to understand the situation.

"I give him his space kasi nag-iisip talaga yan ng malalim, but once the game is over, he will always look for me and the kids in the crowd so he can hug us and say he loves us," she continued.

The two recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last March 3.

Throughout their marriage, Sotto has found her own way of dealing with a husband with an unconventional career. But she's admitted in previous interviews that it wasn't easy at first, especially since they came from different backgrounds.

But they powered it through it all.

"I will definitely miss watching him play. I will be forever proud of what you've accomplished, Marc. I'll always be by your side. Love you so much! #forevercheerleader," she ended.

