Report: Real estate site lists Manny Pacquiao’s Forbes Park mansion for P2.3 billion

TALK about sales prices going through the roof.

The much-photographed mansion of Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao inside exclusive subdivision Forbes Park has now reached a sales price of P2.3 billion on real estate listings site Presello.com, reports PEP.ph.

That’s a jump of 53 percent from Presello’s earlier listing of P1.5 billion, from when it appraised the house last August 2020.

The listing is described as a “Zen inspired Luxury Mansion for sale at Forbes Park.”

Presello, of course, did not list the Pacquiaos as the owners of the property. But as PEP.ph’s Nikko Tuazon wrote back in an initial report from 2020, telltale clues — including photos of the presidential aspirant himself himself — in the listing point to it being Pacquiao’s property.

What's inside Manny Pacquiao property in Forbes Park?

It sits on a 2,000 square meter property, and occupies 1,525 sq.m. of space, which includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a pool, a garden, and many other amenities. According to YES! magazine, the couple first purchased the mansion for P388 million. Its previous owner was finance executive Lorenzo Tan.

Architect Anton R. Mendoza did the house design, while Budji+Royal Architecture (who also designed the 2019 SEA Games athletic facilities in New Clark City) did the interiors.

The Pacquiaos have apparently been trying to offload the house since 2014.

