Manny Pacquiao now enshrined at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

ALMOST two months after his retirement, Manny Pacquiao is getting the honor of having his own figure in wax museum Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Pacquiao joins Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach as the only Filipinos featured in the long-running tourist institution, famed for the uncanny likenesses of the life-sized figures on display.

The figure isn’t carved totally out of wax. Pacquiao himself donated the boxing shorts being worn by his Madame Tussauds doppelganger. Fans can step inside a faux ring and take shots of themselves posing with the eight-time world division champion.

“Pacman fans will be delighted to see our take on Manny Pacquiao at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong,” said Eric Mak, general manager of the museum’s Hong Kong cluster, in a statement. “From the attire, the physical features and details, and even the setup, it will be like watching the boxing star in action.”





And what does the presidential aspirant think of his wax double?

“I am amazed at the final product. It looks so much like me. I am excited for my fans to see this and get to take pictures. It’s like being together in the boxing ring,” said Pacquiao in a statement.

He added, “I’m honored to be chosen for this opportunity, and grateful to Madame Tussauds for their wonderful work on my wax figure.”

Pacquiao retired shortly after his loss against Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas to focus on his presidential campaign.

