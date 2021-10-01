Manny Pacquiao chooses Lito Atienza as his running mate

AT the filing of his certificate of candidacy for the highest post in the land, Manny Pacquiao revealed his vice-presidential running mate: former Manila mayor Lito Atienza.

Pacquiao selected the current House deputy speaker as his running mate because of his previous experience. "Pinili ko si Congressman Atienza, unang-una yung pagseserbisyo at paglilingkod niya sa bayan," he told reporters.

The filing of his certificate of candidacy comes a day after Pacquiao announced his retirement from boxing.

On September 19, Pacquiao was nominated by his faction of the PDP-Laban as their bet for president. A separate faction of the party, meanwhile, has backed President Duterte as their vice-presidential pick.





Along with Atienza, the storied boxing champ was also accompanied during the filing by his wife Jinkee.

