Logan Paul signs contract with WWE

THE LAST time he was in the squared circle, YouTuber Logan Paul ended up eating a faceful of canvas in WrestleMania 38 after the Miz betrayed him after their tag-team victory.

Now, Paul is looking to getting back at Miz… but this time, with a legit long-term WWE contract in his back pocket.

The YouTuber announced on Twitter that he had just signed with the WWE.

Accompanying him in the obligatory contract-signing photo were WWE’s interim CEO and chairperson, Stephanie McMahon, as her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who is also the company’s executive vice president for global talent strategy and development.

His first act as a newly signed talent? Calling out the Miz.

“That man is dead to me. He’s my enemy,” said Paul in a released promotional video on the official WWE channel. “I signed this contract so I could beat the Miz’s ass.”

BT Sports' Ariel Helwani reported that, according to sources, Paul's contract "includes an undisclosed number of premium live events across 2022 and 2023."

Paul’s signing comes weeks after WWE chief executive officer, chairman, and founder Vince McMahon (Stephanie’s father) stepped down from his post following a company investigation on an alleged $3 million payout that McMahon gave to a female employee with whom he had had an affair.

