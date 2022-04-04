Legends' swan songs take lead in 'stupendous' WrestleMania Night 2

ACKNOWLEDGE it: WrestleMania 38 has truly lived up to the hype.

Night Two picked up where Night One left off, and made sure that the Dallas event would really be the most stupendous one yet as the show inside the AT&T Stadium left fans grinning from ear-to-ear.

Here's the good, the bad, and the not-so-good from night two.

Undisputed tribal chief in WrestleMania 38

There's no more doubt that Roman Reigns is indeed the Head of the Table as he finally vanquished Brock Lesnar in their winner-take-all championship unification match in the main event.

It's the definitive outcome the Tribal Chief has been looking for, earning a clean win over the Beast Incarnate with a crushing Spear to capture the WWE Championship together with his Universal Championship.

Reigns also made sure to extend his record reign with the Universal Championship as he now holds the blue belt to 582 days and counting.

One last bow for The Game

Triple H finally called it a career and left his wrestling boots to start the show, getting the curtain call he rightfully deserves due to his heart condition.

The Undertaker, who entered the WWE Hall of Fame two days prior, also got one last toast from the appreciative Texas crowd to end a very heartfelt weekend for him.

True to form, this Dallas card also served as a party for Stone Cold Steve Austinm who appeared at the conclusion of the unexpected Mr. McMahon versus Pat McAfee match and doled out Stunners before his traditional beer party.

Unholy alliance

All eyes were locked in for the dream match between Edge and AJ Styles, and we dare say it deserved the match of the night honors — or even of the entire weekend.

Channeling his dark side, Edge got a slight lift from Damian Priest, who made a surpise ringside appearance and briefly distracted Styles, leading the Rated R Superstar to Spear the Phenomenal One for the win.

Jackass forever

Sami Zayn picked a fight against Johnny Knoxville, but it also meant that the Great Liberator had to fend off the rest of the Jackass Forever cast.

That only spelled trouble for him as the rest of the cast, including Party Boy and Weeman, got their licks on Zayn and ended with the loudmouth being pinned by a giant mouse trap.

Olympic celebration and more

RK-Bro retained its Raw Tag Team Championship in an eventful triple threat match, but the night belonged to Olympic gold medal winner Gable Steveson, who suplexed Chad Gable before celebrating with Riddle, Orton, and the Street Profits.

Bobby Lashley also dealt Omos his first singles defeat to show why he's the All Mighty One, chopping the Colossus down to size.

Sasha Banks finally won one at WrestleMania as she and Naomi captured the Women's Tag Team Championship over the reigning champs Queen Zelina and Carmella, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, and Shayna Bazsler and Natalya.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland also squashed New Day after their match were rescheduled from Night One to Night Two.

And the aforementioned McAfee scored a rollup over the brash Austin Theory before McMahon stepped up and challenged the former NFL punter to a surprise match.

