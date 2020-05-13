Limited sports, outdoor exercises allowed in GCQ, modified ECQ

AS the country slowly adapts to the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers recently announced that different cities and municipalities nationwide would have to follow their own guidelines regarding the extended quarantine.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases issued a list of monitoring guidelines for national, LGU and private sectors' disciplinary operations.

Under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ), sports activities are allowed yet limited. Contact sports like tennis and golf are permitted, as long as it follows close safety measures.

Meanwhile, in the modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), activities are restricted to outdoor exercises like walking, jogging, running, and biking, granted that citizens follow safety protocols like wearing masks and social distancing of two meters.

Moreover, in sports and entertainment sectors under Category IV of the monitoring and enforcement guidelines, gym and fitness facilities are still not allowed during ECQ, modified ECQ, and even GCQ.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also said that when classes resume, extracurricular activities like intrams and other sports competitions would have to be put to a halt.