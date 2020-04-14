LGR continues production of PPE for hospitals - around the country

SPORTSWEAR companies have chipped in to help the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by making PPE (personal protective equipment).

One of those companies is LGR Athletic Wears, which has been manufacturing PPE since the early stages of the rise in COVID-19 related cases. The company is the official outfitter of several sports teams including TNT, Meralco, and NLEX.

LGR executive vice president Rhayan Cruz said he is proud of how the company and its employees have worked together in order to mass produce more than 10,000 pieces of PPE after the 12th day of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“Last week, nagpunta ang DOH sa office. Inapprove na nila ‘yung fabric and actually, magpapagawa ang DOH sa LGR,” said Cruz on Tuesday after SPIN.ph visited its office in Malate, Manila. “Ang critical naman doon is ‘yung tela.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Cruz said the PPE have been donated to several hospitals such as Philippine General Hospital and Taguig-Pateros General Hospital, with several more to be distributed such as in Sta. Ana Hospital and University of Santo Tomas Hospital.

Cruz said several groups have also helped LGR in its cause such as the Dominican family priests led by Letran athletic director Fr. Vic Calvo, and the De La Salle Brothers led by Bro. Dante Amisola.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

LGR has also inked a partnership with LBC for the deliveries of PPE in provinces. The tie-up also became possible thanks to the help of the Kaya-Iloilo football club.

“Walang way na maparating sa mga provinces ‘yung mga PPE. Kahapon, nag-green light ang LBC for the deliveries ng mga PPE. Nagpapasalamat kami sa LBC,” said Cruz.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓