Country’s top athletic wear manufacturers now making PPEs for frontliners

THESE apparel companies are still making uniforms for warriors. But instead of jerseys for on-court players, they're now producing PPEs for frontliners.

With the country’s health personnel calling for help, these local sports and athletic wear manufacturers were quick to answer the call. And because of their jersey-making experience, they had all the right tools for the job.

Since all the sport events in the country are cancelled or suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LGR Athletic Wears, Team Rebel Sports, and Jersey Haven are some of the business that have seen an opportunity to tweak their manufacturing lines a little to produce and donate personal protective equipment (PPEs) for the medical personnel.

“We pay tribute to our frontliners for their effort and sacrifice. As LGR Sportswear’s way of showing its gratitude, we will be working double time to produce more PPEs to our frontliners. It’s the company’s way to help in the fight against COVID-19,” said Rhayan Cruz, executive vice president of LGR, the official outfitter of teams TNT KaTropa, Meralco Bolts and NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA.

LGR have already donated PPEs to a couple of hospitals, including Philippine General Hospital, Makati Medical Center, and Cainta Municipal Hospital.

Meanwhile, Rebel Sports, the official jersey provider of NorthPort in the PBA and Lyceum in the NCAA, teamed up with renowned fashion designer Michael Leyva and started making protective suits and facemasks since last week.

"Actually, Michael Leyva approached us because he needed help," said Team Rebel Sports owner Joel Cu. "Of course, we cannot turn a blind eye on our modern-day heroes. That is why we immediately said yes to Michael. Para sa bayan ito e."

Jersey Haven, another jersey outfitter, pays salute to the country’s medical heroes by making PPEs.

“Gumawa kami ng prototype, then we made sure na magagamit ng mga frontliners at pinaapprove namin yung suit sa PGH HICU (Hospital Infection Control Unit) department which they approved and recommended na pwede for high-risk use,” Jersey Haven owner Andrew Tan said in an interview with Manila Bulletin.

The apparel brands continue to deliver protective suits to different hospitals in need.





