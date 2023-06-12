Leren Bautista denies involvement in Ricci Rivero-Blythe breakup

NAGLABAS na ng opisyal na pahayag ang opisina ni Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2019 at incumbent Los Baños, Laguna councilor Leren Mae Bautista tungkol sa pagkakadawit ng kanyang pangalan sa hiwalayang Ricci Rivero at Andrea Brillantes.

Naging biktima ng mga batikos at panghuhusga si Bautista dahil sa paratang na siya ang third party sa breakup nina Ricci at Andrea.

Nag-ugat ito sa mga lumabas na video at larawan nang makilalahok sina Leren at Ricci sa isang outreach program na idinaos sa Los Baños noong May 26.

Sa official statement na inilabas ngayong Lunes, June 12, 2023, mariing sinabi ng kampo ni Leren na ang mga alegasyon laban sa beauty queen-politician ay "entirely false and have no basis in reality."

Ito ang kabuuan ng opisyal na pahayag ni Leren, na pinabulaanan ang malisyosong balita na nag-uugnay sa kanya kay Ricci:

“We would like to address the disinformation that has been circulating across social media platforms regarding Councilor Leren and her alleged romantic involvement with basketball player Ricci Rivero. We want to make it clear that these claims are entirely false and have no basis in reality.

“Councilor Leren Mae Bautista has dedicated herself to serving the community of Los Banos with utmost sincerity and integrity. Her commitment to public service has been shaped by the support and trust of the people she represents.

“The recent outreach activity in which Councilor Leren participated with Ricci Rivero is not an indication of a romantic relationship between them. The event was organized as part of Councilor Leren’s ongoing efforts to serve the people and contribute to the welfare of her community.





“The video that went viral, depicting Ricci’s belated celebration with his friends, whom numerous other invited individuals joined, was taken down due to concerns about potential misinterpretation by viewers.

“We encourage everyone to refrain from creating malicious and insinuating comments on social media. Likewise, we call on everyone to understand the importance of fact-checking information shared across various internet platforms.”