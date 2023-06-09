Ricci Rivero breaks silence on breakup with Andrea Brillantes

EARLY Friday morning, RICCI Rivero broke his silence on a recent wave of cheating accusations thrown at him on social media - and his rumored breakup with actress Andrea Brilliantes.

Ricci Rivero speaks out on breakup, cheating rumors

The former UP Fighting Maroons star sent out a tweet to his followers at 1 a.m. on Friday morning, suggesting that a high-profile relationship with Brillantes has come to an end after a little over a year.

Rivero also made a plea that other people not be dragged into what he described as 'false accusations.'

"I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what we're going through. Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve what's left of our friendship," said Rivero.

"I hope let’s stop creating your own versions and dragging other characters into these false accusations ... Please allow ourselves to heal and move on peacefully without hate and pain," he added.

The allegations stemmed from a series of tweets pointing out a now-deleted Instagram story by beauty queen turned Los Baños, Laguna municipal councilor Leren Mae Bautista showing a close-up photo of Rivero.

Brillantes and Rivero made their relationship official in 2022 after the UP star made a head-turning on-court proposal shortly after the Maroons' victory over FEU in Season 84, to which the former said yes.

With the celebrity couple parting ways after a year and two months, Brillantes has not responded to the cheating allegations and on Rivero's tweet at posting time.

The story keeps gaining attention as the best friend of Brillantes, Awra Briguela, posted a cryptic tweet at the same time of Rivero's statement.