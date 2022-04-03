Stone Cold's final match, Cody Rhodes' shock return highlight WrestleMania Night 1

WRESTLEMANIA promised a stupendous two-day event and WWE sure delivered in night one in Dallas.

From a surprise return to an unexpected final match, the crowd at the AT&T Stadium was kept glued to the edge of their seats all night long, setting up a high bar for night two.

Here's the good, the bad, and the ugly for the memorable night one.

Stone Cold send-off in WrestleMania

There was plenty of murmuring even before the event started that Stone Cold Steve Austin's appearance at the KO Show would be more than a guesting.

After all, it's been 19 years since the Texas Rattlesnake last laced those boots.

But Austin took full exception at Kevin Owens' Texas slander, saying that he had his first match in Dallas and he would have his last match in Dallas, thus accepting the challenge to an instant No Holds Barred match.

And it wasn't just a squash match. Austin and Owens delivered a 14-minute banger before Stone Cold silenced the Prizefighter with his signature stunner and capped the show with — what else? — a beer celebration.

Nightmare realized

After six years, Cody Rhodes made his return to the WWE as he was Mr. McMahon's chosen opponent for Seth Rollins.

It wasn't the Dashing One nor Stardust who came, but rather, the American Nightmare in its full glory as he dropped jaws as he entered the arena in Downstait's "Kingdom" — the same entrance song he used while roaming the independent scene and in AEW.

And it was a comeback to remember, with Rhodes delivering three Cross Rhodes to Rollins to complete his triumphant return to the company.

Great-est redemption

Bianca Belair finally exorcised her demons and beat Becky Lynch to win the Raw Women's Championship.

It's a sweet victory for the EST of WWE after losing to Big Time Becks in just 26 seconds back at SummerSlam last year.

Charlotte Flair, meanwhile, shockingly gained one over Ronda Rousey to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship, albeit with some shenanigans.

It was only the second defeat in the WWE for Rousey, the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

Shocking turns and broken ropes

The Miz and Logan Paul topped the father-and-son tandem of Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but the A-Lister chose to hog the spotlight on his own as he delivered a Skull Crushing Finale to the social media star after the match.

Drew McIntyre also finally put Happy Corbin behind him with an emphatic victory, while also sending a message to Madcap Moss to finally back off as the Scottish Warrior sliced two ropes with one swift motion of his sword.

The Usos also retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in the banger opener after Rick Boogs suffered a torn quadricep which left Shinsuke Nakamura in a virtual 2-on-1 handicap match.

