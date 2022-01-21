Down by 565K in first returns, LeBron now leads Steph Curry in latest All-Star fan votes

IT’S HARD to keep the King down.

After Stephen Curry led LeBron James by 565,898 in the first returns, and then by 77,034 in the second returns, supporters of the Lakers superstar pushed James to the top spot in today’s third returns for the All-Star fan voting.

James now has 6,827,449 votes to the 6,019,418 of the Warriors sharpshooter.

Despite the brouhaha following the Lakers’ loss to the Pacers yesterday, James celebrated a career milestone as he made his 10,000th rebound. He is also on track to make 10,000 assists, with 9,908 career dimes currently under his belt.

Fans votes account for 50 percent of the All-Star final vote. The other 50 percent is made up of current players and members of the media, who will contribute 25 percent each.

Leaders of the votes will become the captain of their respective conference’s All-Star team. But the battle between James and Curry is still not yet over; voting will end on 11:59 p.m. on January 22 (Eastern time).

If it’s any consolation, #StephenCurry is still leading in the Twitter trending charts, with 858K tweets to #LeBronJames’ 283K tweets.

On the social network, fans of both stars are going to war over fan votes.

Many fans pointed out that Curry led LeBron by 565,898 votes in the fan returns

LBJ fans are over the moon

Curry fans keep up the fight

