LeBron beats Steph Curry in Comelec's mock VP race

WITH LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant on the line, who would you vote for as the next Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines?

Funny reactions from netizens piled up on social media on Wednesday after the Comelec used the names of Hollywood celebrities and global icons as candidates in its mock elections ballot.

While no athlete made it to the list of presidential nominees, the Lakers star, KD, and Steph went head-to-head against Christian Bale, Mariah Carey, and Harry Styles in the VP race.

Later in the day as well, Bron was proclaimed the fictitious VP with 185 votes, surpassing Curry's 163 and Durant's 95.

More sports personalities listed in Comelec mock ballot

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan was part of the senatorial candidates alongside WWE's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, while Russel Westbrook ran for Mayor.

Listed in the party list mock ballot were several illustrious democratic institutions: the Cleveland Cavaliers, the League of Legends, the Dallas Mavericks, the Duke Blue Devils, the Kansas City Royals, the Los Angeles Lakers, and more.

