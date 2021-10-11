Suns repeat over Lakers, spoil big games from AD and Melo

THE Phoenix Suns squandered a huge early lead but quickly recovered to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers, 123-94, in an NBA exhibition game on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Chris Paul scored 15 point and issued five assists for the Suns, who saw an early double-digit lead vanish but regained control with a 37-20 third period.

It was the Suns’ second win in three preseason games, while dealing the Lakers their fourth loss in as many outings.

Dwight Howard blocks a shot by Landry Shamet

PHOTO: AP

Landry Shamet had 13 points, while Jalen Smith and JaVale McGee added 12 points each for the Suns.

Anthony Davis played 28 minutes, delivering 19 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals for the Lakers.

Carmelo Anthony came off the bench to score 17 points, going 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

