LA Tenorio, Zanjoe Marudo recall high school basketball rivalry in NCAA

FELLOW Batanguenos, fellow Mendiola boys, and now, fellow riders. Seems like LA Tenorio and Zanjoe Marudo’s paths keep crossing.

In the intro episode to their new YouTube show D’LaZY Road Trip, the three “LaZY” stars (not actually lazy; the name is just taken from their first name initials: LA Tenorio, Zanjoe Marudo, and Yubs Azarcon) talked about themselves poolside at a Batangas home, their big bikes parked behind them.

While shooting the breeze, both the Gin Kings “Tinyente” and the ABS-CBN star recalled their old high school basketball days in the NCAA.

Back then, the young and lanky Batanguenos faced each other on opposite sides of a Mendiola rivalry: Tenorio at San Beda, Marudo at San Sebastian.





“Oo, magkalaban kami nito, high school,” said Marudo of the Gineral, as a photo of Zanjoe in a bright yellow Staglets uniform flashed on screen. “Mendiola boys kami e.”

He added: “Sobrang galing team nila lagi. San Beda, laging champion sa high school.”

After a decorated elementary school varsity career in Don Bosco, Tenorio ended up with the Red Cubs, where he spent three years. He led San Beda to an NCAA Juniors title in 1999 under Coach Ato Badolato.

It was his ambition as a kid, Marudo said, to become a professional basketball player. But it was Tenorio who ended up in the PBA. Marudo, however, didn’t do too badly for himself, becoming a marquee showbiz star.

Tenorio, meanwhile, remembered his own childhood ambition: To be a priest.

LA has talked about this old dream before. But in this show, he recounted a funny anecdote that perhaps put an end to his career in the priestly vocation.

“Nakalimutan ko yung sutana ko sa bahay,” Tenorio said of one Simbang Gabi. Forced to wear a sutana several sizes too big for him, the young sacristan ended up tripping on his robes and falling flat on his face as he carried the crucifix during mass procession.

“Pag apak ko, plakda ako. Tawanan ‘yong mga tao,” he recalled, laughing. “Sabi ng pari sa akin, ‘Ano’ng nangyari sa ‘yo?’”

Perhaps if that hadn’t happened, Tenorio surmised, he wouldn’t just be “Pareng LA.” He would be “Paring LA.” Ginebra would never have gotten an able general and multiple PBA champ, but perhaps Tenorio would have been an MVP in the holy orders.

Such are the what ifs of life!

Despite being a new motorcycle vlog that only premiered last March 26, D’LaZY Road Trip already has 5,000 subscribers.

“Abangan niyo kami sa kanto,” said comedian Azarcon of their new show.