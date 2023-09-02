After KAT, Pozzecco, it’s Klay and Looney's turn to visit Pacquiao

IN just a week’s span, four basketball heavyweights have paid homage to boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

NBA champions Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney were the latest well-known personalities to meet the 44-year-old retired champion as they had dinner together on Thursday when Pacquiao hosted the Golden State Warriors stalwarts and their entourage at his palatial home in Forbes Park, Makati.

Thompson and Looney are currently in the country for the Anta Squad Asia Tour.

Pacquiao hosted the welcome dinner since the only eight-time world division champion is also an image model of the same shoe and sports apparel brand being endorsed by both Thompson and Looney.

The two, who won a combined seven championships with the Warriors, are the latest to see Pacquiao at home during the country’s co-hosting of the FIBA World Cup.

Dominican Republic’s main man Karl-Anthony Towns and Gianmarco Pozzecco and his coaching staff with the Italy men’s basketball team also visited the 44-year-old boxing legend and former senator in his Makati abode.

During their visit, Thompson and Looney were toured around the Pacquiao house.

The 33-year-old Thompson later played chess with Pacquiao, who also obliged signing a collectible toy bearing his image.

“Appreciate it Manny. It softs me up for the victory,” said the five-time All-Star as he accepted the signed toy while in the middle of his chess match with the boxing great.

“Is this the midgame or the endgame? Still the midgame,” Thompson asked his entourage.

It was the second meeting in two years for Pacquiao and Thompson.

In 2021, the former NBA Three-Point Shooting champion paid Pacquiao a visit at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles while in the middle of his training for the welterweight title bout against Errol Spence.

WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas later replaced Spence as the two-belt champion suffered a detached retina while in training camp for the Pacquiao bout.