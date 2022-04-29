Key UAAP, NCAA playoff games to be played on same playdates

THE UAAP and NCAA are on a collision course in the television ratings war as the two rival collegiate leagues hold postseason games on similar dates.

Based on the schedules, Wednesdays and Sundays will be the battleground playdates as the leagues hold their games simultaneously.

Fans will be spoiled for choice on which channel to choose, with One Sports having the UAAP games and the NCAA matches being shown at GMA Network's GTV.

This coming Sunday, May 1, will be the first of many head-to-heads. The final eliminations playdate of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament will run simumtaneously with the first phase of the play-in tournament this NCAA Season 97.

For the UAAP, the Sunday quadruple-header will decide what format the postseason will be as an Ateneo win would lead to a sweep and a second consecutive stepladder semis.

On the flipside, University of the Philippines is trying to inflict the first blemish on that unbeaten Ateneo record and bring the games to a traditional Final Four setting.

Far Eastern University (facing also-ran University of Santo Tomas), National University (taking on No. 3-seed La Salle), and Adamson (meeting winless University of the East) will also see where their fortunes lie in their final assignments.

Regardless if there will be a playoff or not, the start of the Final Four, or the first phase of the stepladder semis, the UAAP's next playdates will be on May 4 (Wednesday) with the next games slated on May 6 (Friday), May 8 (Sunday).

The earliest that the best-of-three finals can begin will be on May 11 (Wednesday), followed by May 13 (Friday), and May 15 (Sunday) games at the latest.

UAAP will take up the former PBA timeslots in TV5 as the men's basketball tournament will run at the same time as the women's volleyball tournament which tips off on May 5, Thursday.

As for the NCAA, No. 5 Perpetual and No. 6 Arellano will duke it out in a do-or-die game with the winner of that match facing the loser of the other series which will pit no. 4 St. Benilde against no. 3 San Beda. The last of the play-in tournament will be on May 4, Wednesday.

NCAA's Final Four will start on May 8 (Sunday) with No. 1 Letran and No. 2 Mapua - both with twice-to-beat advantage - waiting to know who their opponents would be.

Game Two, if necessary, will be on May 11 (Wednesday), while the best-of-three finals will begin on May 15 (Sunday), and will run for the next Sundays on May 22 and if necessary, May 29.

