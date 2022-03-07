Where to watch UAAP Season 84 games

ANTICIPATION is building for the eventual return of collegiate basketball as UAAP Season 84 opens shop this March 26.

But although fans still aren't allowed to be on the stands for the games, broadcast partner Cignal TV promises a comprehensive coverage for the men's basketball competitions once the ball is tossed.

Where to watch UAAP Season 84

All games will be shown in HD live at One Sports, as well as at the UAAP Varsity Channel 263.

Mobile streaming is also available through Cignal Play app, while Smart subscribers can watch the games through the Smart Giga Play app.

"We're very much looking forward to trying to make it a lot more exciting, having innovations and bringing UAAP to the next level," said Jude Turcuato, head of Smart Sports. "We'll do our best to use the muscle of Smart and the MVP Group to really be able to find ways to make it a much better league and take it to another level."

Sienna Olaso, Cignal TV vice president for channels and content, added, "This is the first time na talagang focused ang streaming and it's a different kind of coverage. It's a totally independent panel, content that even far more richer than what you've seen on TV."

Cignal has prepared a pre-taped opening ceremonies for March 26, with the games immediately kicking off at the Mall of Asia Arena.

All eight UAAP teams will be in action in a loaded quadruple-header gameday with tip-off times set at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m., with games scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

As the case in the past, a double round-robin format will still be observed with the top four advancing to the Final Four.

It's the next best thing for the league with the games still being placed under a bubble format as the UAAP hopes that fans can soon be welcomed back in the stands.

"They will be able to bring the UAAP to your very rooms and to your phones and whatever gadgets you have with the same amount of intensity even if you are not in the venue live, but you are still watching as if you were there," said UAAP president Nonong Calanog of host La Salle.

