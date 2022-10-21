Kawhi back in the Twitter leaderboards as Lakers go 0-2

MISSED KAWHI?

He only missed one season (not nine years, as one courtside reporter mistakenly said in an interview with Kawhi that's now going viral). But Leonard was definitely back with a vengeance, coming off the bench with a solid 14 points in the Clippers’ 103-97 domination of their crosstown rivals.

Also making his much-awaited return was John Wall, who grabbed the spotlight in his first outing with the Clips after many years spent away from it.

Kawhi was trending on social media platform Twitter, with 25,000 tweets and counting.

Meanwhile, NBA Twitter has found itself a new scapegoat among the ranks of the fan-favorite Lakers.

Aside from the usual suspects of “Lakers”, “LeBron”, and (ahem) “Westbrook”, a bricklaying Pat Beverley is also trending on the social media platform as the Lakers put up a good fight against cross-town rivals Clippers, CCC-CCC.

A former Clipper himself, Beverley contributed 5 points to the scoreboard, thanks to two free throws, but shot 1 of 7 in 33 minutes of play.

Kawhi is back, baby. (John Wall, too)

Viral moment also makes the rounds

Pat Bev gets the brickbats

