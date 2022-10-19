Westbrook still divisive as Lakers fans rue opening night collapse

IT’S GOING to be a historic season for LeBron James, as one of the league’s greats is closing in on the all-time scoring record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In terms of scoring, LeBron began the season with a smashing start, scoring 31 points to kick off LA’s 2023 campaign. The Lakers, however, still succumbed to the Warriors 123-109.

Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 33 points, while a recovered Anthony Davis valiantly tried to stave off defeat, chipping in 27. Russell Westbrook followed in the LA stat sheet with 19.

On Twitter, of course, ‘Lakers’, ‘Warriors’, ‘Curry’, and ‘Steph’ trended globally.

On the Lakers side, fans and the rest of NBA Twitter vented their frustration.

Complex dug up an old 2019 video of rapper Snoop Dogg going off against the Lakers when they lost a Christmas Day game against the Clips. The team may be different, but the sentiment remains the same:

The fanbase continues to have a split opinion on Russell Westbrook.

Still, a whole season to go!

