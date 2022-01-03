Scottie starts year in love: 'I'd choose you in a hundred lifetimes'

THE NEW year marked new beginnings for the newly-wedded couple of Ginebra guard Scottie Thomspon and wife Jinky Serrano-Thompson.

Scottie and Jinky ended the year on a high after a successful beach wedding last December, which was their second, grander ceremony after getting hitched earlier this year.

And now, the Gin Kings star aired his best hopes for their relationship as they jumpstart 2022 as husband and wife.

"The best decision I've ever made and my life's greatest blessing!" he wrote on Instagram, sharing a gallery of their professional couple portraits. "Looking forward to many more memories, adventures, laughs, challenges, small wins and big successes with you!"

Scottie Thompson: 'May we always put God at the center of our marriage'

The 28-year-old Thompson also bared that choosing to love the former flight attendant is his most-prized choice to date, and he'd be glad to do it all over again.

"Let's build a solid foundation in the years ahead for our future family and may we always put God at the center of our marriage. Know that I will always be here for you and I'd always choose you in a hundred lifetimes," he said.

They initially got married in a private wedding last June 2021.

