Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Dec 17
    PBA

    Scottie expected to play for Ginebra a day after Davao wedding

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Scottie Thompson will be playing for Ginebra a day after his Davao beach wedding to Jinky Serrano.
    Scottie Thompson will be playing for Ginebra a day after his Davao beach wedding to Jinky Serrano.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SCOTTIE Thompson is expected to be available for Barangay Ginebra’s match against NorthPort in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup, just days after his wedding in his native Davao on Thursday.

    Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Thompson was set to return to Manila on Friday morning shortly after his beach wedding at the Davao Del Norte Pearl Farm.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    “We expect him to return this morning and be available today,” said Cone.

    Scottie Thompson and wife Jinky with their wedding ninongs.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Scottie Thompson and wife Jinky Serrano with ninong Danny Espiritu.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Thompson married Jinky Serrano in ceremony in the early stages of the Gin Kings' campaign in the import-flavored conference.

    Thompson had a solid outing in the conference opener against Alaska on Sunday as he finished with nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Ginebra's game against NorthPort will be its first in front of fans at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum since the start of the pandemic.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Scottie Thompson will be playing for Ginebra a day after his Davao beach wedding to Jinky Serrano.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again