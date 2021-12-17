Scottie expected to play for Ginebra a day after Davao wedding

SCOTTIE Thompson is expected to be available for Barangay Ginebra’s match against NorthPort in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup, just days after his wedding in his native Davao on Thursday.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Thompson was set to return to Manila on Friday morning shortly after his beach wedding at the Davao Del Norte Pearl Farm.

“We expect him to return this morning and be available today,” said Cone.

Scottie Thompson and wife Jinky with their wedding ninongs.

Scottie Thompson and wife Jinky Serrano with ninong Danny Espiritu.

Thompson married Jinky Serrano in ceremony in the early stages of the Gin Kings' campaign in the import-flavored conference.

Thompson had a solid outing in the conference opener against Alaska on Sunday as he finished with nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Ginebra's game against NorthPort will be its first in front of fans at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum since the start of the pandemic.

