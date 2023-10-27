Add fishing to June Mar Fajardo's favorite things to do back home

JUNE Mar Fajardo got a well-deserved vacation after the 19th Asian Games, spending time back home in Cebu before rejoining San Miguel for the 48th PBA season.

Needless to say, the six-time PBA MVP said he enjoyed his vacation where he was able to reconnect with his family and friends, even posting a video of him playing basketball like old times.

Another activity that he enjoyed the most during the break is fishing, which he admits is one of his favorite things to do every time he goes back home.

Why June Mar Fajardo loves fishing

“Mahirap (pero) para sa akin, nagbu-build ‘yun ng pasensya,” said Fajardo in describing his love for fishing. “Dapat mahaba ang pasensya mo sa pangingisda.”

The Gilas Pilipinas big man said fishing, especially if he does it all day, makes him relax. Even if he fails to get a catch, Fajardo said being at sea is also very enjoyable.

“Pero kahit buong araw ako sa dagat, buong araw ako nangingisda, kahit walang kuha, masaya ako eh. Sobrang peaceful doon sa dagat. Kapag wala kang kuha, talon ka lang sa dagat, maligo ka lang,” said Fajardo.

“Wala kang iniisip. Nakaka-relax. Hahaba ang pasensya mo,” said Fajardo, who proudly showed his sunburn during the recent PBA Media Day, proof that he spent most of his time on vacation outdoors.

Fajardo said he also loves to eat fish whether he is in Cebu or in Manila during the PBA season.

“Kahit ano naman,” said Fajardo. “Tanigue, ‘yung pang-kinilaw. Pompano, lagi kasi dito sa Manila, pompano ‘yung binibili tapos ipapaksiw. Kahit ano namang isda, si Manong Edgar na kasama ko sa bahay, magaling magluto.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

One thing good about fishing, Fajardo said, is that you could always tell to friends that he made a big catch every time.

“Kapag nakabingwit ka, hindi mo nahuli, ikukuwento mo pag-uwi sa bahay, ‘Sayang nakakuha ako isda, nakawala. Ganito kalaki,’ pero ganito lang pala talaga (kaliit),” he said in jest.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph