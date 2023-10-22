Six-time PBA MVP is not above playing for ice tubig

JUNE Mar Fajardo was all business in Gilas Pilipinas' run to the gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games, but he's the exact opposite at home.

Currently vacationing in Cebu, the six-time PBA Most Valuable Player spent an afternoon playing pick-up games with friends and neighbors.

The San Miguel star shared the moment on his Instagram account, posting pictures with other players in a cement court playing for 'ice tubig.'

"Ice wateray lang gud pasingot ba! [Ice water only]," he said in his caption.

Netizens couldn't help but notice the Cebuano's humility

"Nakakatuwa makita posts mo idol. napakahumble mo pa rin talaga!" a fan commented.

Another added: "Down to earth jid kaayu ka, idol."

