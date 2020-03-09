'Jigsaw' Fajardo looked like he wanted to play a game on opening night

As June Mar Fajardo made his way to center court to receive an unprecedented sixth straight Most Valuable Player award, his red carpet entrance had a somewhat eerie feel to it.

The long-haired behemoth, who is expected to miss the 2020 PBA season due to a fractured tibia, was all smiles when he "rolled into" the 44th Leo Awards at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on a TravelScoot, which according to its official website is "the ideal scooter for everyone who’s [sic] feet are not playing along but who are otherwise still in a fairly good shape."

"Di ko kailangan ng pwersa para sa paa. Malaking bagay ‘to para sa akin," Fajardo said to SPIN Life about his scooter.

While it provided ease of movement for the most dominant local basketball player, the image of his 6'10 frame crammed into the regular-sized electric scooter made netizens draw comparisons between the Kraken and another bike-riding character from a popular horror film series.

Continue reading below ↓

"Jigsaw" Fajardo wants to play a game, it seems:









Continue reading below ↓





Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Let's see if Fajardo ends up winning as many MVP trophies as the number of Saw installments (nine, including Jigsaw and Spiral).