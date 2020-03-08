What was the scooter June Mar Fajardo used to accept sixth straight MVP award?

ONLY June Mar Fajardo can roll into the Smart Araneta Coliseum on an electric scooter to receive his 6th straight MVP plum.

Upon entering the court, there were a pair of crutches waiting for him. But he just kept rollin’, rollin’, rollin’.

So SPIN Life asked the hard-hitting question: what, exactly, was June Mar’s ride to the 44th Leo Awards?

It was a TravelScoot, touted as “the world’s lightest and most compact electric mobility scooter”, according to the TravelScoot website. It seemed as if even the website copy was made for June Mar: “It’s the ideal scooter for everyone who’s [sic] feet are not playing along but who are otherwise still in a fairly good shape.”

PHOTO: Kate Reyes

Fajardo revealed to SPIN Life that the scooter, which he’s had for the past two weeks, was a gift from Ramon S. Ang himself.

“Di ko kailangan ng pwersa para sa paa. Malaking bagay ‘to para sa akin. Nagpapasalamat ako kay Boss RSA,” he said.

The scooter joins Fajardo's stable of legendary rides, including his multimillion-peso yacht.