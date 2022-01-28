LOOK: Michael Jordan signs 'Last Shot' illustration created by Pinoy artist

IT’S not every day you get a gift from MJ in the mail.

Then again, Christian Oliver Talampas did not create an everyday painting. Last year, he took 72 days to create a gargantuan pen-and-charcoal artwork of Michael Jordan’s famed “Last Shot” taken in the 1998 NBA Finals.

On TikTok, Talampas posted an appeal to help get his artwork to the basketball legend.

US-based collector Bryan Apodaca got wind of his appeal, and, according to a report from GMA News Online, “coordinated with Jordan’s camp on his behalf.”

In an unboxing video aired today on 24 Oras, Talampas unboxed the special gift sent by Michael Jordan: the signed version of his obra maestra.

Michael Jordan's camp sent Talampas photographic proof of Jordan signing the massive piece of art.

Jordan also thoughtfully included signed basketball cards, as well as a t-shirt, inside the package.

Christian Oliver Talampas overjoyed at Michael Jordan gesture

“Ang hirap paniwalaan. Ang ine-expect ko nga, gusto ko sana picture man lang na hawak niya pero sobra-sobra 'yung binigay niya," a teary-eyed Christian told GMA reporter Oscar Oida, who was present in the unboxing of the package inside what appears to be Bigboy Cheng’s art gallery Secret Fresh.

Over internet call, Apodaca told Oida, “[Michael Jordan] was impressed by the amount of time and passion he put into it.”

In Bigboy Cheng’s opinion, this art by Talampas is now a priceless collector’s item.

“Bihira pumirma si Jordan,” said the noted collector.

For Talampas, it boosted his own sense of self-worth as an artist, and he hoped that what happened to him would also inspire other creators. "Wag kayong mawawalan ng pag-asa na magtiwala sa sarili n'yo, na maniwala kahit wala nang naniniwala sa 'yo," Christian said.

