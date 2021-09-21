Jordan himself proves: You can rock AJ1 Mids

MIDS have long been a point of contention among Air Jordan 1 collectors. The Air Jordan 1 initially dropped in a high-cut profile, followed quickly by a low-cut version, and ever since then, mids — which were released only in the 2000s — have always been considered the odd sneaker out.

Even if, as Complex’s Mike DeStefano writes in his comprehensive guide to AJ1s, “the stigma around Mids is slowly fading,” some sneakerheads are still likely to steer clear of them.

Not Michael Jordan, though.

Jordan wears AJ 1 Mid 'Heat Reactive - Color Change'

In a post uploaded by hoops photographer TrigShotIt, His Airness can be seen wearing a pair of AJ1s in the ‘Heat Reactive - Color Change’ colorway.





Released just this year, this shoe packs some color-changing technology. The heel, collar, and tongue tags are coated in heat-reactive material that — just like the name says — changes hue when exposed to heat. The hues shift from yellow to blue to green, creating a reflective, metallic sheen that’s a guaranteed head-turner on court… even if you aren’t Michael Jordan.

On StockX, this pair is currently selling for a highest bid of $277, or around P13,900.

