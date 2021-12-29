News And Trends

Jordan Clarkson reaches out to Pinoys for 'Odette' relief efforts

by spin.ph staff
Jordan Clarkson is doing his share to help 'Odette' relief efforts.

ADD Jordan Clarkson to Filipinos abroad encouraging Pinoys in the Philippines to help in relief efforts for victims of Typhoon Odette.

The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year posted a video message that was shared by veteran coach Sandy Arespacochaga on Wednesday night.

“Our hearts go out to all the Filipinos affected by Odette,” the Utah Jazz sparkplug said.

“I’m reaching out to our fans in the Philippines to help out our Filipino friends,” the Filipino-American combo guard added. “Every little bit helps. Any amount gifted will aid relief operations around the country. Thank you for supporting our efforts to rebuild communities that need it most.

    Fellow Fil-Am and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra earlier made his own appeal to help Pinoys affected by the super typhoon in the southern part of the country.

